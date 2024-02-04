Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 642.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 642.9%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,374,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 554,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 144,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

