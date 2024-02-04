Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 642.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 642.9%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

