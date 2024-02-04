Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

