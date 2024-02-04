Cabot (CBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY24 guidance at $6.30-6.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Cabot’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Cabot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.