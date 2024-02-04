Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

