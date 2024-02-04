Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NYSE CALX opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.64. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

