Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.57 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,793,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

