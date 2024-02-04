Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.59-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.590-6.890 EPS.

CPT stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. 3,131,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $124.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.24.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

