Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.5 %

CANF stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

