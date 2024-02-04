Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.88 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.611-0.686 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

