Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.015-0.097 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $231.1 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.6 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.611-0.686 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.98.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,894. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

