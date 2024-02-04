Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,836,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 733,107 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.59% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,823,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.