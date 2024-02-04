Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.94.

NYSE CP opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

