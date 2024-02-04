Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $52,347,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 29.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $30,038,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

