Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Carnival Co. & worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,569. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -125.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

