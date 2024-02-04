Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $315.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.48. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $317.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

