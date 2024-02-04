Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $38.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.50 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

NYSE:CLS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Celestica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,832,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Celestica by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.