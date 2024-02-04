Cencora (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.22.

Cencora stock opened at $234.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $237.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock valued at $261,764,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cencora by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

