Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. 70,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 135,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

