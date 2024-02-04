Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) PT Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $62,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $181,882. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

