CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$152.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.82.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GIB.A

CGI Trading Up 1.2 %

About CGI

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. CGI has a 12-month low of C$117.98 and a 12-month high of C$156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.68.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.