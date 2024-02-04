CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$152.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.82.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
