ChampionX (CHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ChampionX Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.45.
ChampionX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
