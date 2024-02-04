Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.69 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.33. Charter Communications has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

