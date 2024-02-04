Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after buying an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280,681 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.81. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.