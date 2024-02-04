Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHGG opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 38.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chegg by 100.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Chegg by 17.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

