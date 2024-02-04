Chellitcoin (CHLT) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Chellitcoin Token Trading

