Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

