Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.58.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
