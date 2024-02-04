Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

