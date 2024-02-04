Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

