Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.96.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$471.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.6300227 EPS for the current year.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
