Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.97

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.97 and traded as high as C$6.34. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 26,266 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.24. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 153.23% and a return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of C$8.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3888158 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

