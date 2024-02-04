Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.