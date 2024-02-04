Citigroup Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $192.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $136.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $2,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.