Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

