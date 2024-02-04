Citigroup Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $362.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.52.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.72. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 28.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.