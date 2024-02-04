Civeo Co. (CVEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Civeo Trading Down 0.1 %

CVEO stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $331.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Civeo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civeo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

