Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.1 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

