Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.300-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Clorox also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Clorox Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.36 on Friday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 315.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

