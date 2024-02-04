Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 501 ($6.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £753.95 million, a P/E ratio of 927.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,106 ($14.06). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 718.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 792.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 771 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £262.14 ($333.26). In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.04), for a total value of £56,469.20 ($71,788.97). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £262.14 ($333.26). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91 shares of company stock worth $71,194 and have sold 31,790 shares worth $24,996,040. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily