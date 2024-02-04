CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.30.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $4,292,072. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $206.55 on Tuesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

