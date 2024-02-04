Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

