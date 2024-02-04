Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 21st

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CBAN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.56. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $132,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $750,540.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

