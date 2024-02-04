Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $93.83.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.