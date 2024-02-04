Comparing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EVmo has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 5 6 0 2.55

Upwork has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Upwork $618.32 million 3.11 -$89.89 million ($0.19) -74.47

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A Upwork 1.95% 4.38% 1.34%

Summary

Upwork beats EVmo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

