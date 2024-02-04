COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $398,777. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 243,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.