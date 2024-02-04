COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 243,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
