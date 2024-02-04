Confluent’s (CFLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CFLT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,700 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,837,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

