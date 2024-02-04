Conflux One Day Volume Tops $46.71 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $795.91 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00157902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.24 or 0.00551552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00383878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00168030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,967,355,687 coins and its circulating supply is 3,654,855,193 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,967,279,452.94 with 3,654,779,440.76 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20781564 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $23,351,373.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

