CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.43.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17. CONMED has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $138.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth $64,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

