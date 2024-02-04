Connable Office Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.78. 620,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.