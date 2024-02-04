Connable Office Inc. Acquires 936 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 1,366,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,374. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

